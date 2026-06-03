Cause of death revealed for ex-group home transport driver accused of raping woman with disabilities

Anthony Alcorn, 70, of New Carlisle, died on Jan. 10, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

DAYTON — The cause of death for a man accused of raping a woman with disabilities has been released months after he died while he was awaiting trial.

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As previously reported, Anthony Alcorn, 70, died on January 10.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office revealed on Wednesday that he died from acute multilobar pneumonia. His manner of death has been determined to be natural.

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After his death, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office revealed he had been diagnosed with “multiple terminal illnesses that required a great deal of medical care and numerous hospitalizations.” He had been hospitalized for nearly a month before his death.

Alcorn was indicted on rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping in September.

Investigators said he raped a woman with developmental disabilities while he was working as a transport driver for Graceworks Enhanced Living.

Several other developmentally disabled adults were inside the van at the time.

It was one of the neighbors who jumped in to stop this crime as it was happening.

Travis Underwood said he caught Alcorn in the middle of a sexual assault when he checked his back gate after leaving it open for his lost dog.

Underwood went live on social media as he confronted Alcorn. He also took his keys, so he couldn’t get away.

News Center 7 previously spoke with Alcorn’s attorney following his death.

“Although he was accused of doing something heinous, he was very apologetic for his conduct. He was remorseful,” Cheryll Bennett, Alcorn’s defense attorney, said.

Alcorn was scheduled to go on trial in April.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7’s John Bedell in January that they were planning to file a motion to dismiss the case.

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