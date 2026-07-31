Centerville police looking for missing 72-year-old man

CENTERVILLE — A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Centerville man.

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The Centerville Police Department is asking the public to look out for 72-year-old Kent Bohman.

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Bohman is six feet tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black glasses, a light green jacket that says “Vectren,” brown or orange shorts, and slip-on shoes.

Bohman suffers from medical conditions and authorities are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen driving away from his house on Chevington Court in Centerville around 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle involved is a grey 2020 Chevrolet Station Wagon with Ohio license plate number KAP3104.

Anyone who may see Bohman or the car involved is asked to contact 911 or the Centerville Police Department at (937) 433-7661.

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