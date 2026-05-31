Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 1, 27, 35, 44, 52, and the Powerball was 12.

No one won the $172 million jackpot.

The Next drawing is on June 1 with an estimated jackpot of $180 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]