Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 person dead after reported shootout in Dayton
- Residents urged to avoid local neighborhood due to sewage overflow
- 1 person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash near Speedway
The winning numbers were 1, 27, 35, 44, 52, and the Powerball was 12.
No one won the $172 million jackpot.
The Next drawing is on June 1 with an estimated jackpot of $180 million.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]