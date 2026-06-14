Cheryl’s Cookies founder, entrepreneur dies at 74

Cheryl Krueger, founder of Chery's Cookies, has died at 74-years-old. The first Cheryl's Cookies store opened in Columbus in 1981.

COLUMBUS — The founder of a popular cookie business and an Ohio native died Saturday morning at age 74 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease

Cheryl Krueger, the entrepreneur who founded Cheryl’s Cookies and later launched C. Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods died, according to our news partner WBNS.

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Krueger graduated from Bowling Green State University and worked in retail before opening the first Cheryl’s Cookies store in Columbus in 1981 with her college roommate, Carol Walker.

The business grew from a single storefront into Cheryl & Co., a nationally recognized company serving millions of customers.

When she retired and left the company she founded, Krueger launched C. Krueger’s Finest Baked Foods in 2018.

She was recognized as one of Ohio’s leading business figures.

Krueger was named Working Woman Magazine’s National Entrepreneur of the Year and served on numerous corporate, educational, healthcare, and nonprofit boards.

The boards include those affiliated with The Ohio State University, The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

She was a supporter of Parkinson’s disease research after announcing her own diagnosis in 2023.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Cheryl Krueger Memorial Fund at The Columbus Foundation

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