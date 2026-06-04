Child dead, 3 injured after head-on crash, OSHP says

ROSS COUNTY — A child was killed, and 3 other people were injured after a head-on crash in Ohio on Wednesday.
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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 7:53 p.m. to a crash in Ross County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
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An initial investigation showed that a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on State Route 327 when the driver went left of center and hit a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 head-on, according to OSHP.
Medics transported a child who was in the back seat of the Chevrolet to the hospital, where the child died.
A second child in the Chevrolet was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital and later flown to a children’s hospital in Columbus, OSHP said.
A medical helicopter flew the Chevrolet driver to the hospital while the driver of the Dodge was transported for minor injuries.
The crash remains investigation.
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