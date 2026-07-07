Child rape suspect shot by authorities at Ohio apartment complex

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A man wanted for child rape was shot while authorities were serving a warrant at an Ohio apartment complex on Tuesday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
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The U.S. Marshals Service said a team served a warrant at the Harbor Crest Apartments in Euclid for 33-year-old Timothy Kukla around 7:15 a.m.
Kukla was wanted for multiple counts of rape against a child, according to our affiliate.
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The U.S. Marshals said Kukla ran to the balcony and dropped to an apartment below, in an attempt to escape.
He broke into an apartment with residents inside, WOIO-19 reported.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to apprehend Kukla.
A deputy shot Kukla in the cheek, WOIO-19 reported.
“Our officer that was in fear of their life fired a single gunshot,” U.S. Marshals Service Chief Deputy Brian Fitzgibbon said. “I want to emphasize that there was a great risk to the safety of our citizens. We had a violent fugitive on the run.”
Kukla is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, according to our affiliate.
The Euclid Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service.
No officers were injured in this incident.
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