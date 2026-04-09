City Commission names interim Piqua City Manager

A local city commission has named an interim city manager.

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The Piqua City Commission named Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron as interim city manager, according to a city spokesperson.

Byron takes over on May 1 after the current city manager, Paul Oberdorfer, retires on April 30.

Oberdorfer has served as Piqua City Manager since 2021, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Byron has served as Piqua Police Chief since 2019 and safety services director since 2024.

“Chief Byron has been a steadfast leader in the City and is currently overseeing the police department and the fire department,” Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse said. “His leadership and his steady hand would serve us well through this process.”

Bryon will serve as interim city manager until a permanent city manager is selected, the spokespeople said.

“I appreciate the City Commissioners placing their trust and confidence in me,” Byron said. “I look forward to working with them.”

Byron will name an acting police chief while he serves as interim city manager.

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