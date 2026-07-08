City council approves local restaurant’s plans to expand in Piqua

PIQUA — A local city council has approved a restaurant’s plans to expand in Miami County.

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The Piqua City Council approved a lease agreement with Thai 9 restaurant at Tuesday’s meeting.

Thai 9 said in a social media post back in June that they plan to expand in Piqua.

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A woman told our news crew that she wants more Piqua-centered businesses.

“Piqua is a great small town where, you know, everyone knows everyone,” said Solei Larkson. “And so, when you have that kind of love fest, you really want your own companies and your own people to be treated well.”

The city council voted 3-1 to approve the lease.

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