City council approves plans for popular coffee shop in Greene Co. 7 Brew has several locations across the region.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Council has approved plans to build a new 7 Brew.

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The resolution, approved on Monday, will now move to the Fairborn Planning Board for a final review of the site plan.

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The project will also include roadway resurfacing on Skyhawk Court, new street lighting, and a turn-lane striping at the intersection with Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, according to a city spokesperson.

“This approval moves the project through a significant stage of the zoning process,” said Kathleen Riggs, Fairborn City Planner. “The site represents an underutilized parcel on Skyhawk Court that has been vacant for years and is well-suited for this type of development.

7 Brew is a drive-thru-only franchise. It has several locations across the region. This includes Beavercreek, Springfield, Huber Heights, and Springboro.

If approved, this would be the second 7 Brew location in Greene County, according to Mike Gebhart, Fairborn City Manager.

The drive-thru coffee shop will be located just off Dayton Yellow Springs Road on Skyhawk Court.

7 Brew Expansion Project Fairborn Photo contributed by: City of Fairborn (City of Fairborn)

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