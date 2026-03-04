City council approves temporary ban on possible data center in Urbana

Community members packed the Urbana Planning Commission meeting on Monday night to express their opposition to a proposed data center.

URBANA — A local city council has passed a temporary ban on a proposed data center.

The Urbana City Council voted 7-1 in favor of a 12-month moratorium on plans for the Urbana Technology Hub data center, according to a social media post.

The city council met on Tuesday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the proposed facility, known as the Urbana Technology Hub, was slated for a site located at State Route 55 and U.S. Route 68.

Erin Patton, an Urbana business owner, had expressed concern regarding the specific location of the facility.

“It’s proposed to be near our school, nursing homes, and I just think it’s too risky,” Patton said on Feb. 23.

Several people attended Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Their next meeting is on March 17.

