City to demolish park playground in Miami Co. next week

PIQUA — A local city will start demolishing a park playground next week.

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The City of Piqua’s Parks and Recreation Department will begin removing the current playground equipment at Shawnee Park on Monday.

They are preparing the site for new equipment, according to a city spokesperson.

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The playground was closed recently due to damaged equipment.

The upcoming work is part of a planned effort to replace the damaged structures with new play equipment for the community, the spokesperson said.

The playground will remain closed to the public while work is underway.

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