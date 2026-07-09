City to host public hearing about AES Ohio’s proposed price increase

DAYTON — A public hearing will be held about AES Ohio’s proposed price increase in Dayton today.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson previews that meeting LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio Consumers’ Counsel calls for hearing on AES Ohio rate hike

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AES Ohio said that it hopes to increase charges by $143 million over three years.

They said that the price jump will help them cover the cost of moving electricity from the plant to the local grid.

The Office of Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC) said that for a typical residential consumer, the proposal would increase monthly bills by the following:

$6.43 in 2027

$4.93 in 2028

$2.32 in 2029

That makes the total increase of $13.79 per month.

The OCC intervened. It said that their attorneys, analysts, and experts are reviewing the request to make sure that AES Ohio customers get reliable and affordable electricity.

Maureen Willis, OCC agency director, said that the public hearing will give people a chance to tell the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) how this proposed increase would impact their family and household.

Our news crew spoke with people back in May. We got their thoughts on the possibility of paying more for power.

“A lot of people are on a fixed income, so it makes it hard for them to make the payments, even with gasoline bills,” Larry Daumann said back in May.

The public hearing is inside Dayton City Hall today at 1 p.m.

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