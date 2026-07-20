City of Kettering to continue hydrant flushing this week

KETTERING — A local city will continue its annual hydrant flushing program this week.
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The Kettering Fire Department posted on social media that crews will be working in the neighborhoods along Ackerman Boulevard, Hempstead Station Drive, E. Stroop, and E. David Roads.
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Firefighters will work from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to the social media post.
“While crews are in your area, please run cold water to check for clarity and hold off on washing laundry until after 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,” the department said.
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