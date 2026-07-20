City of Kettering to continue hydrant flushing this week

City of Kettering to continue hydrant flushing this week

KETTERING — A local city will continue its annual hydrant flushing program this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kettering Fire Department posted on social media that crews will be working in the neighborhoods along Ackerman Boulevard, Hempstead Station Drive, E. Stroop, and E. David Roads.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hydrant Flushing Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Fire Department (via Facebook) (Kettering Fire Department (via Facebook))

Firefighters will work from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to the social media post.

“While crews are in your area, please run cold water to check for clarity and hold off on washing laundry until after 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,” the department said.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]