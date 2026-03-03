City looking to temporarily expand DORA boundary for events

The city council is considering a proposal to expand its outdoor drinking areas by approximately 16 acres.

TROY — The City of Troy is looking to expand its existing Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, otherwise known as DORA.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the city council is considering a proposal to expand its outdoor drinking areas by approximately 16 acres.

The city currently maintains a permanent DORA boundary of 30 acres and a much larger activation boundary spanning more than 160 acres.

The proposed expansion would not be full-time, as the city council must pass a specific ordinance to activate it for individual events.

For the expansion to be valid, the new area must remain continuous with the existing permanent DORA boundary.

As part of the update, the city also intends to remove a small portion of the current boundary.

Troy Public Safety Director Patrick Titterington explained that the new boundaries are designed to incorporate specific community landmarks and government buildings.

“To include the senior citizen center, the stadium, and the Miami County complex, court complex,” Titterington said. “And that would be the temporary activation.”

Unlike the permanent DORA zone, which allows outdoor drinking regularly, the activation boundary requires legislative action for use.

Titterington noted that the council maintains oversight of when and where the rules apply.

“So it would require their approval, it would be only when they requested, and you approve it, it’s not part of the permanent dora at all,” Titterington said.

City leaders held a public meeting on Monday to seek input from residents regarding the expansion. Despite the opportunity for comment, no members of the audience offered an opinion during the meeting.

The proposal is expected to be reviewed during a committee meeting next Monday night.

If recommended by the committee, it will move to a full council meeting for a final vote.

“You will see that at your committee meeting next Monday night, hopefully for approval by council and the following at the next council meeting,” Titterington said. “Its very simple, it’s an amendment, a new application, but the only thing that is changing would be amending the map.”

Then the city will submit an application to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control to formally amend the temporary activation boundaries.

