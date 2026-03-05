City running out of funding to demolish empty, rundown homes

DAYTON — The city of Dayton is approaching the end of federal funding used to demolish empty and rundown houses.

After removing more than 800 buildings over the last four years, city leaders plan to tear down an additional 300 structures this year to reach the program’s target.

The demolition project is funded by American Rescue Plan money earmarked for a five-year strategy to remove blight.

As the city enters the final year of that funding, officials are evaluating plans to continue the work.

Edward Ngaruye, a Dayton resident, lives next to an open lot where the city previously removed a blighted home.

Another house next to his property is currently scheduled for demolition due to a crumbling foundation. Ngaruye said the abandoned buildings in his neighborhood have decayed because the owners did not maintain them.

Steve Gondol serves as the director of the city’s Planning, Neighborhood, and Community Development Department.

He recently reviewed the program’s progress with city commissioners, noting that the city has taken down more than 800 structures over the past four years.

“We’ve been very mindful that when we go into a neighborhood that we tackle all of it,” Gondol said.

The city’s demolition efforts are intended to encourage new development in areas previously filled with vacant houses.

Gondol said the Madden Hills neighborhood, which underwent significant demolitions 10 years ago, is now seeing developers return to build new housing units.

“We’re kind of trying to look at how we can move forward beyond these and still make considerable ground on removing the blight from the neighborhoods,” he said.

The city’s target for the five-year demolition plan is to remove 1,168 homes.

Officials believe the city will reach that goal by the end of this year as they continue to address properties with significant decay.

The city of Dayton is currently searching for new state and federal money to continue demolition efforts in 2027 and beyond.

Leaders must find new funding sources or include the costs in future city budgets to maintain the current pace of work once the American Rescue Plan funds are exhausted.

