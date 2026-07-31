Clark Howard warns parents against overspending on school supplies

Sales and clearances are a great way to save but can cause you to purchase more than you need.

News Center 7 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said don’t let the deals be a budget buster.

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Most people don’t like the word budgeting, but when it comes to back-to-school shopping, it’s a good idea to work within a budget for buying supplies and clothing, especially if your child is headed off to college for the first time.

If you don’t have a budget, you don’t create the discipline you need to make sure that you don’t overspend.

Working within a budget gives you more control in your life, and it means you don’t end up with bills later that you regret and can’t afford to pay.

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