Clark Howard: Your engine light is on; How to tell if your car needs immediate attention

ATLANTA — Consumer adviser Clark Howard and diagnostic technician Clay Brooks offer advice on how to handle an illuminated check engine light to help car owners avoid costly repairs.

Vehicle owners can often receive free diagnostic testing at auto parts stores to identify the problem.

Ignoring a check engine light can lead to more expensive repairs, decreased fuel efficiency, and may cause a vehicle to fail an emissions test.

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While a check engine light can indicate serious problems, some issues are minor, such as a loose gas cap. Newer car models may provide more details and alerts through a manufacturer’s app when a problem occurs.

Brooks, a diagnostic technician at Cooper Lake Automotive, said a check engine light does not always mean a car is about to stop running.

“It doesn’t mean that your car is about to cut off on you. Sometimes it can, but more often than not, it’s just an indicator that you need to be aware you’ve got an issue,” Brooks said.

Brooks advises drivers to check gauges and listen for any unusual noises or behaviors from their car when the light comes on.

This information can reduce diagnostic time, which in turn saves money for the consumer. “The less we have to work, obviously, the less it costs the consumer,” Brooks said.

A flashing check engine light indicates an urgent issue, requiring immediate attention to prevent further damage.

Postponing repairs for a minor issue can lead to more expensive problems later because the light only signals a general problem and will not alert the driver to new, specific issues.

“One of the dangers in that is that that’s the only light that indicates there’s a problem with your engine. And it doesn’t have anything special that tells you that another issue has come up,” Brooks said.

The check engine light can signal various issues, including problems with the evaporative emission system, misfires, oxygen sensors, catalytic converters, transmission issues, and safety systems. Brooks suggests car owners look for a shop that invests in its technicians and uses proper equipment, such as a borescope.

A borescope, equipped with a small camera, allows technicians to inspect internal engine components without a complete teardown. Brooks said, “We’ve saved a lot to tear down. We don’t have to pull the cylinder head off or use a lot of other expensive options. Just by having the right tool in our hands.”

Consumer adviser Howard suggests finding a reliable mechanic before vehicle issues arise. He provides four steps to find a trustworthy mechanic on his website, Clark.com.

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