Coaches change high school football practices due to heat wave

XENIA — High school football programs changed their practice schedules due to the extreme heat across the region.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson explains how school leaders plan to keep student-athletes safe LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Xenia High School football coach Maurice Harden said he had his players practice early in the morning over the summer before temperatures reach their peak.

He told our news crew that he checks the weather every day and then checks in with their athletic trainer.

Harden said they have guidelines from the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) to help them decide what is safe for student-athletes.

“Well, I think the priority is always to be safe, right?” he said. “You know, keeping players safe is a big thing for us. So, we wanted to make sure that was at the forefront of everything.”

Xenia hosts Butler on Friday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia.

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