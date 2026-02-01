‘Come in and have a warm place;’ Local church offers shelter in extreme cold temperatures

A local church has opened its doors for people to escape the cold overnight.

‘Come in and have a warm place;’ Local church offers shelter in extreme cold temperatures

DAYTON — A local church has opened its doors for people to escape the cold overnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the pastors and members of the church say it is critical to help out the homeless during this stretch of cold weather.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that a dozen people are staying at Full Gospel Church on Saturday night.

Sam and Wanda Berger decided they needed to open their doors last Saturday during the snowstorm.

“Come in and have a warm place to be, out of the cold,” said Sam. “Along with that, we didn’t want them to leave hungry.”

Both knew how rough this storm was going to be.

“We drive around Dayton, all around Dayton, saying, ‘Do you have a warm place to stay? Are you hungry? Get in. I’ll take you to shelter,’” said Wanda.

This church makes this possible through donations from local businesses and others. Collectively, this church is housing people of all ages.

Patterson said that volunteers brought in toys and coloring books for kids.

There are also blankets available as the temperatures continue to stay around the teens and single digits.

Wanda told Patterson that a man named Matt helps the pastors run this shelter.

“Matt came here as an addict and detoxed right over here in the fellowship hall,” she said.

Now, he’s giving back.

“He’s being restored with his family, whom he hasn’t seen, and that makes it all worth it.”

Matt is not a man of many words, but told Patterson he could not be happier.

“I couldn’t be happier in my life right now. This is a gift that keeps on giving and it’s always going to stay with me forever.”

The church will be open through the weekend.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group