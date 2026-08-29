Community comes together for 1st Longest Table in Downtown Piqua

PIQUA — A community is coming together to break bread tonight in Miami County.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, dozens gathered for the first Longest Table in Piqua on Saturday.

It happened on High Street between Wayne and Main streets in Downtown Piqua.

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The purpose is to “bring people together for a shared meal and conversation, according to this social media post.

This is the first event like this for Piqua.

But a city spokesperson said they want to do more events like this.

“We have our police officers out here. We have city staff,” said Michelle Perry, Piqua Public Information Officer (PIO). So, it’s an opportunity to have a discussion and connect in a way that we don’t get to in our normal day-to-day responsibilities.”

The potluck-style neighborhood gathering occurred before the final free show in the Lock 9 Concert Series in Piqua.

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