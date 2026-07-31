Community pays tribute to Lynn Town Marshal Brad Fisher before Sunday service

A local community comes together to remember and honor the Lynn Town Marshal after he was killed in the line of duty.

Honoring Lynn Town Marshal after being killed in line of duty

LYNN, Ind. — We’re learning more about the town marshal killed this week in the line of duty.

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Brad Fisher’s funeral is this weekend.

He served as the top law enforcement officer in the village of Lynn, Indiana.

That’s where he died - trying to stop a chase.

A business in Union City is about a quarter mile up the road from the funeral home where officers escorted Fisher’s body yesterday.

The owner here opened his lot for that procession so people could pay tribute to his friend.

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Jeff Wendel has owned Carts and Parts for the last six-and-a-half years.

“We sell golf carts to folks all across the nation,” Wendel said.

He opened his shop and his parking lot to people Thursday to honor his friend, Brad Fisher, because of what happened a day earlier.

“I got a text from a friend of mine saying that Brad was in a bad accident and wasn’t looking good, and my heart just sank,” Wendel said.

Indiana state police say a woman driving a stolen car was fleeing Randolph County deputies and struck Fisher as he was putting out stop sticks during the police chase.

“He was one of the good guys,” Wendel said.

Thursday, people lined the streets, including here at Wendel’s business, as officials escorted Fisher’s body to the funeral home.

“It was a very good response. A lot of folks showed up and just a great way to remember him,” he said.

When Fisher wasn’t serving his community in law enforcement, he spent a lot of time here: on the ball field in his other blue uniform.

“One of the most professional umpires I ever met. When you talk to him, you know you’re getting a fair shake,” Wendel said.

That’s how Wendel knew Fisher; he coached, and Fisher umpired varsity high school baseball in Randolph County.

Wendel said Fisher took pride in what he did and had a passion for it, and said he’ll remember his friend as someone who rooted for everyone.

“In a world of negativity, we should not only remember Brad, but learn from him: live our life like he lived his, a compassionate guy who cared about others more so than himself sometimes,” he said.

Fisher’s visitation and funeral are Sunday at the high school in Lynn.

Indiana’s governor has ordered flags here in Randolph County to be flown at half-staff in honor of him until sunset on Sunday.

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