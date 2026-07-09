Competency evaluation ordered for Ohio man accused of threatening to kill Vice President JD Vance

TOLEDO — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Toledo man who allegedly threatened to kill Vice President JD Vance during a visit to Ohio earlier this year.

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U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick has ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to evaluate 34-year-old Shannon Mathre, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

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Mathre is facing one count each of Threats against President and Successors to Presidency and Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

In January, Mathre allegedly stated, “I am going to find out where he (the vice president) is going to be and use my M14 automatic gun and kill him,” according to court documents obtained by WTOL.

Vance visited Toledo the next day.

During their investigation into the threat, investigators allegedly found child sexual abuse materials on Mathre’s phone.

WTOL further reported that Mathre allegedly attacked two corrections officers at the Lucas County Corrections Center as they searched his cell in April. He’s since been charged and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a corrections officer.

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