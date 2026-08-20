LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning for Auglaize, Logan, Shelby counties Considerable flooding across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:25 A.M.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Auglaize, Logan, and Shelby counties until 9:30 a.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Greene and Montgomery counties until 9:45 a.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Auglaize, Logan, and Shelby counties until 10 a.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties until 10:15 a.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Preble County until 2 p.m.

-INITIAL STORY-

Dangerous flooding rains came down across the Miami Valley Wednesday evening and continued through the early morning hours Thursday.

Estimated rainfall totals reached in upward of 6 inches.

Widespread rainfall totals amounted to 2 to 4 inches under heavier downpours.

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Many south of I-70 woke up to homes and yards inundated with floodwaters.

Many roadways are closed, and delays will linger through the day until waters recede.

Estimated Rainfall

Please remember not to drive through flooded roadways. You don’t know how deep the water is.

Six inches of moving water of this depth can sweep a person off their feet. 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most small cars.

And nearly 2 feet of moving water can carry away most large vehicles, SUVs, and trucks.

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Flood Alerts

A flood watch remains in effect until 10 AM for the entire Miami Valley.

Flash flood/ flood warnings remain in effect until late morning in areas where the heaviest rainfall banding set up overnight.

Thankfully, a much-needed break arrives Friday ahead of the next chance for rain Saturday.

Saturday’s rainfall will amount to roughly 1 inch, but any rain on saturated ground will pose the threat of more flooding.

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