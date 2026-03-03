Continuous rain and storms

DAYTON — Several waves of moisture are forecast over the next seven days. Rain is expected to train, or move over the same areas causing the threat for flooding. The current focus area will remain around US 36 and south for flood potential.

Rainfall totals are forecast 2 to 3 inches through Thursday. An additional 1 to 3 inches are possible through Saturday, especially under stronger thunderstorms with heavier rain rates.

Strong storms are possible late Wednesday mainly south of I70, specifically for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties. Wind is the primary concern with gusts over 60 mph. This threat is extremely low at this time. Currently, the Storm Predicition Center has a marginal risk for these locations Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are possible again Thursday and Saturday. At this time severe weather threats aren’t a concern.

