Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Miami Twp. over the weekend.

Timothy Delk was identified Monday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Delk was killed in a crash on Bear Creek Road near South Union Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an initial investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) showed that Delk was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northeast on Bear Creek Road when he went off the right side of the road.

The Honda hit a fence before coming to a stop.

Delk was the only person inside the Honda at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

