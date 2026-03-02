Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Miami Twp. over the weekend.
Timothy Delk was identified Monday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Delk was killed in a crash on Bear Creek Road near South Union Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, an initial investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) showed that Delk was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northeast on Bear Creek Road when he went off the right side of the road.
The Honda hit a fence before coming to a stop.
Delk was the only person inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
