Coroner IDs 24-year-old man killed in Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD — The man shot and killed in Trotwood last week has been identified.

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Luqman Bilal Abdur Rahman, 24, was identified on Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, police and medics responded to the area of Crown Avenue and West Second Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Police found a man lying in the roadway who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Trotwood Police Department.

News Center 7 is working to learn if police have identified or arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call police at 937-837-7771 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

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