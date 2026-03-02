Coroner IDs 91-year-old man killed in Centerville condominium fire

CENTERVILLE — The 91-year-old man killed in a condominium fire in Centerville over the weekend has been identified.

Leland Bell, 91, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

The fire was reported in the 0 block of Westerly Lanes around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke conditions and were told of a possible victim trapped inside, according to a Washington Township fire spokesperson.

Upon entry, crews dealt with significant amounts of personal belongings that hindered access and movement within the condo unit.

Firefighters found Bell unconscious in the upstairs hallway.

They took him to Miami Valley South Centerville, where he was pronounced dead around 5:05 p.m.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical on the first floor.

It extended through the wall into an unoccupied adjacent unit. The fire damaged both units, the spokesperson stated.

The primary damaged areas were in the kitchen and on the second floor.

It is unknown if the affected unit had a working smoke detector.

