AES Ohio customers due over $11 million refund, PUCO says

Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due for a refund from the electric provider.

Could you be owed money? PUCO says AES Ohio customers due over $11 million refund

OHIO — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due for a refund from the electric provider.

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The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is demanding that AES Ohio issue over $11 million in refunds, according to a PUCO spokesperson.

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This comes after an Ohio Supreme Court decision, which ruled that PUCO allowed the utility company to put excessive earnings against future investments, instead of giving it back to their customers in 2018 and 2019.

AES Ohio is ordered to refund its customers over $11 million, the spokesperson said.

The utility company has until the next billing cycle to issue the one-time bill credit to customers.

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