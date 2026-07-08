Country Concert kicks off in Fort Loramie, bringing $15 million to the county

Country Concert, one of the largest country music festivals in the Midwest, begins tonight in Fort Loramie. The event, which annually brings approximately $15 million into the county, was founded in 1981 by Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst.

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The festival originated from Mike Barhorst’s idea for an anniversary party and evolved into a major annual event.

Scott Barhorst, their son and current Country Concert President, highlighted his parents’ philosophy of running the business with “your heart and not your wallet,” aiming to keep it affordable for attendees.

This commitment to affordability is reflected in beer prices, which remain at $3, with the cost per act for attendees estimated at $9.

Scott Barhorst has been involved with the festival since he was 18. He said, “My parents, Mike and Mary Jo, were the founders back in 1981.” Barhorst added, “I started out selling the hot dogs in the pop stand, and then Jim Prenger here started out; he was the artist singing at the very first country concert in 1981.”

Prenger, the artist who performed at that inaugural 1981 event, recounted how Mike Barhorst approached him in 1979, expressing a desire to “have a party, I want somebody to sing country music on the hillside and people sit and drink beer and listen to country music.”

The festival has grown to feature top names in country music, blending legacy acts with newer artists. Barhorst noted the lineup includes “legacy acts like Alabama and then we have Riley Green, who’s the new - he’s the hottest male artist of the year for country music.”

He emphasized the traditional, family-like atmosphere, stating, “There’s a lot of tradition here versus a stadium show or going to the arena show, so it’s like a big family once you’re part of the country concert family.”

For those picking up attendees from the venue, traffic is expected to be heavy. Concert officials have designated a specific pick-up location: individuals must enter through the main entrance, follow a truck, and proceed to white booths.

Pick-ups are not permitted before 10:30 p.m., and officials advise against walking in the area for safety reasons.

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