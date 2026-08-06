County, city leaders select new preferred site for future Clark County jail

CLARK COUNTY — The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the City of Springfield have selected a new preferred site for a future Clark County Public Safety Complex.

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The 50-acre property is located south of State Route 334 along State Route 72 in the City of Springfield.

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The selection follows several years of planning and the evaluation of more than 30 potential locations based on community feedback regarding cost and long-term public safety needs.

Clark County Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse said the site provides a balance of accessibility and infrastructure.

“This selection represents an important step forward in addressing a public safety need that Clark County has studied for many years,” Rittenhouse said. “We believe the 72 North site provides the best combination of accessibility, affordability, infrastructure, security and room for future growth.”

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue noted that the new proposed site addresses concerns raised during previous location searches.

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“Community leaders have listened and while we understand that no site will be perfect, the goal is to find the most acceptable location for our community,” Rue said.

He added that the presence of the Sheriff’s Office would provide an added level of security to the area.

The proposed Public Safety Complex would combine Clark County Sheriff’s Office administrative operations and jail functions at a single location.

The plan calls for a modern facility designed to house medical and behavioral health services, evidence storage, booking and intake operations and treatment and reentry programming.

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To protect surrounding neighborhoods, the preliminary site plan includes perimeter screening, security fencing and controlled access.

Officials plan to reroute an existing bicycle path to maintain a safe connection through the area.

The 72 North property offers direct access to State Route 72 and existing utilities including water, sewer and electric.

The county and city plan to work together on infrastructure improvements to support both the project and the surrounding area.

Officials stated the location can be acquired at a reasonable cost compared with other locations considered in the search.

Selection of the property does not represent final approval for facility design or project financing.

The next steps for the project include site due diligence, the City of Springfield’s conditional use review process and the selection of architectural and engineering services.

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