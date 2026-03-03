County officials looking at new partnership to help with stray dog problem

Stock photo of a dog in a cage. Authorities seized 223 dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and other animals that had been living in "inhumane" conditions at a Pennsylvania farm, state troopers said Sunday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County officials are working to do something about its dog crisis.

For the last year, the county has been working closely with the Animal Welfare Task Force.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said they’ve met with the task force monthly and have taken some of their recommendations, but now it’s time to implement what they’ve learned.

“We’ve got 144,000 strays across Montgomery County. We’ve got more dogs than deer,” Colbert said.

It’s why Colbert said the county is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.

Along with four other local agencies, working to increase the number of dogs adopted or rescued through the shelter.

It’s a pilot program they are testing for 90 days.

“We spent a year discussing these changes and having it fall on deaf ears,” Robyn McGeorge said.

The new partnership came as a surprise to the co-chairs of the task force. They said they’ve been working closely with the county to tackle the problems they see in the shelters.

“ARC’s own, publicly available data and operational records, when reviewed, raise serious questions about whether the legal responsibilities of the county dog warden are being fully carried out,” Kristen Tilton said.

