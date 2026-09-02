2 hurt in crash involving buggy in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a buggy in Logan County.
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The crash was reported near state Routes 47 and 235 Wednesday morning, a Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash involved a buggy and a van.
Two people from the buggy were injured and transported to an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
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