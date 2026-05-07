Crash temporarily blocks contraflow lane in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — Officers responded to a crash in the construction zone on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

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Dayton Police were dispatched just after 5:05 a.m. to a crash at the contraflow lane entrance on I-75 northbound at State Route 4.

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OHGO cameras showed that a vehicle was facing the wrong way when officers arrived.

A wrecker has removed the vehicle from the scene.

All lanes are back open as of 5:50 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

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