Crash temporarily blocks contraflow lane in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — Officers responded to a crash in the construction zone on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.
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Dayton Police were dispatched just after 5:05 a.m. to a crash at the contraflow lane entrance on I-75 northbound at State Route 4.
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OHGO cameras showed that a vehicle was facing the wrong way when officers arrived.
A wrecker has removed the vehicle from the scene.
All lanes are back open as of 5:50 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
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