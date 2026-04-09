Crash temporarily blocks intersection in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A crash temporarily blocked an intersection in Clark County on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was reported at the intersection of State Route 334 and Derr Road in Moorefield Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see several law enforcement officers and fire trucks blocking the intersection.

They also see three cars on separate tow trucks.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group