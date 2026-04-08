Crews called to high-rise fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A fire broke out in a high-rise apartment in Dayton on Wednesday.

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Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue.

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Crews found fire on the sixth floor.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and will continue to follow this story.

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