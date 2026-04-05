Crews investigating crash involving Dayton Children’s Medical transport van

DAYTON — Police are investigating a crash involving a Dayton Children’s Medical transport van.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Keowee Street and East Third Street just before 4 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Unknown injuries are available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

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