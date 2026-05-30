Crews respond to group of kayakers stuck on Little Miami River

Crews respond to group of kayakers stuck on Little Miami River

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to reports of a group of kayakers who are stuck on the Little Miami River in Greene County.

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Just after 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 530 block of Shepard Road near the Little Miami River on reports of a water rescue, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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A group of kayakers is reportedly stuck on the river, according to the dispatcher.

It is unclear if anyone is submerged in the water at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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