Crews respond to group of kayakers stuck on Little Miami River

Blurred view of police cars on street at night
Crews respond to group of kayakers stuck on Little Miami River FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to reports of a group of kayakers who are stuck on the Little Miami River in Greene County.

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Just after 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 530 block of Shepard Road near the Little Miami River on reports of a water rescue, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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A group of kayakers is reportedly stuck on the river, according to the dispatcher.

It is unclear if anyone is submerged in the water at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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