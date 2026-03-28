Crews on scene of house fire in Butler Township

red lights on top of Fire engine Stock

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in a Butler Township neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The call came out to the 11000 block of Dogleg Road around 6:30 a.m., according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.

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