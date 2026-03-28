Crews on scene of house fire in Miami County

New fire, EMS partnership will take service ‘to the next level’ in Oakdale area, officials say

WEST MILTON — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a house in a Miami County neighborhood.

The call came out just before 2 a.m. to the 20 block of Rockleigh Court in West Milton, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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No additional information was readily available.

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