Crews on scene of reported shooting at Montgomery County lounge

CLAYTON — Police and medics are on the scene of a reported shooting at the Muse Lounge in Clayton.

The call came out at 1:49 a.m. to the 6500 block of North Union Road, according to an Englewood Dispatcher.

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Unknown injuries have been reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what condition they are in.

We will continue to follow this story.

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