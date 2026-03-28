Crews on scene of reported train vs car crash in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a reported train versus car crash in Dayton.

The call came out at 1:08 a.m. to Weaver Street near South Broadway Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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