Dangerous heat and humidity return to the Valley

DAYTON — An area of high pressure is setting up near the Miami Valley. This high keeps us dry for the next three days, but with a wind shift as the high pushes east temperatures and humidity will rise.

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The average high temperature this time of year holds in the low to middle 80s. Over the next two days, high temperatures will rise above the average. Wednesday, high temperatutres will near 90 degrees once again.

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Heat Index Forecast

The humiditiy will climb and with a strong sun angle, conditions will feel much hotter. The heat index is forecast to reach into the middle 90s.

This will be short lived. Temperatures will return below normal once a cold front moves through Thursday, dropping temperatures back into the 70s Friday.

The Climate Prediction Center keeps the Miami Valley higher probabilities for above “normal” temepratures through the middle of September.

Temperature Outlook

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