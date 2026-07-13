‘Daredevil,’ ‘Turning Red’ actress, dies at 82, reports say

HOLLYWOOD — Wai Ching Ho, a longtime actress known for her role in several Marvel TV series, has died at 82.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A representative for the actress confirmed her death to People.com on Sunday. They shared a statement from the family.

“Her family are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support, and the many beautiful messages and memories people have shared about our beloved Wai,” the statement said. “Reading how much she meant to so many is comforting to us during this difficult time.”

Wai Ching is known for the villainous Madame Gao, in “Daredevil,” “Iron Fist,” and “The Defenders,” according to TMZ.com.

She also voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar’s animated film, “Turning Red.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Several of her costars have paid tribute on social media.

Wai Ching’s “Daredevil” co-star, Peter Shinkoda, said on Instagram that he will never forget her.

“I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom - I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.”

Actor Perry Yung also paid tribute to his late friend on Instagram.

“It’s a very emotional moment for all of us who knew Wai Ching Ho @waichinghohknyc. She passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago. “I had seen her perform many times on stage, had many a dim sum, and she came to see @slantperformancegroup many times. I even had the enormous, good fortune of having played her husband (parents to @justinchon) in the film High Resolution.”

TMZ.com said Wai Ching’s final project, “Here and Again,” has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]