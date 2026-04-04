Dayton Dragons announce new naming partnership

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have announced new naming rights for the suite level at Day Air Ballpark.

The new partnership is with Craftsmen Home Improvements, a remodeling company that specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, and basements throughout the Greater Dayton and Greater Cincinnati areas, according to a spokesperson.

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The Craftsmen Home Improvement suites include 25 luxury suites, the ballpark’s entertainment control center, television and radio broadcast booth, press box, and more.

“We are very excited to begin our new partnership with Craftsmen Home Improvements,” Dragons Team President Robert Murphy said. “This company has a history of doing great work. They are first class and professional in everything they do.”

The partnership features a plan to renovate the Dragons’ suites after each of the next two seasons.

Each renovated suite offers guests an up-close view of the work by Craftsmen Home Improvements.

“This is going to dovetail perfectly into what Craftsmen Home Improvements does every day in our community,” Murphy said of the upcoming luxury suite renovations.

The suite level serves as a key business networking space within the community.

Over 70 of the top 100 companies in the region book suites on the Craftsman Home Improvements Suite Level.

66 of the top 100 employers host outings there.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Dayton Dragons. As a company that was born and built in Dayton, it’s important to us to align with organizations that are such a meaningful part of this community,” said Craftsmen Home Improvements’ Chief Financial Officer Kyle Skotnicki.

Over the years, Craftsmen Home Improvements has grown into one of America’s Top 500 remodelers and one of the largest home remodeling companies in Ohio.

The Dragons will open their 2026 season on the road for a four-game set with the Lansing Lugnuts, before their home opener on April 7.

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