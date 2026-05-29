Dayton Dragons first baseman breaks home record, ties franchise mark with 8 RBIs

DAYTON — A Dayton Dragons player made history at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday night.

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First baseman Carter Graham drove in eight runs, the most ever in a Dayton Dragons home game.

It also tied the club record in a 12-3 run win over Great Lakes.

The Dragons are also two games out of first place in the Midwest League East Division with 18 games left to play in the first half of the season.

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Dayton led 3-1 when Graham’s two-run double increased it to 5-1 in the bottom of the second.

He hit another two-run double in the fourth and added a two-run home run in the sixth to extend it to 10-3.

Graham stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with bases loaded. He hit a two-run single to give him eight RBIs for the game.

He broke the previous record of seven RBIS set in 2007 by Juan Francisco.

Dayton will host Great Lakes on Friday in the fourth game of a six-game series. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

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