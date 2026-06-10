Dayton Dragons, local club participate in baseball camp despite weather

Dozens of kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton played baseball with Dayton Dragons’ players at Day Air Ballpark despite the humidity.

DAYTON — Dozens of kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton played baseball with Dayton Dragons’ players at Day Air Ballpark despite the humidity.

Kids between the ages of six and 15 years old took the field for a special baseball camp.

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President and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, Crystal Allen, said that every day, the kids participate in 45 minutes of physical activity.

She said that activity is key during the summer.

“Summer and baseball go hand in hand for sure,” she said.

Allen said their goal is to help the kids understand what happens to their brains when they move their bodies.

“We know young people who come from hard people and spaces often experience some level of trauma. Physical movement helps balance that and regulate that,” said Allen.

The kids participate in things inside, like cool yoga, meditation, chair basketball, on hot days.

“When it’s nice outside, we are out at parks, physically moving,” said Allen.

The Dragons said they are thankful they didn’t have to use contingency plans due to the weather.

Brandy Guinaugh, Dayton Dragons Vice President and Assistant General Manager, said that they had a rain plan in place for Wednesday’s camp.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but today turned out really nice,” said Guinaugh. “It’s a little overcast, a little humid, but that’s just conditions Dragons’ players play in.”

The Boys and Girls Club said that they are working to schedule more day camps throughout the summer.

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