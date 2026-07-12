Dayton Flyer selected on final day of 2026 MLB Draft

(University of Dayton Athletic Department (via Dayton Flyer website))

Photo contributed by University of Dayton Athletic Department (via Dayton Flyer website)

DAYTON — A University of Dayton baseball player has been selected on the final day of the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

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The San Diego Padres drafted UD baseball’s Michael Smith, Jr. in the 13th round of the MLB Draft, according to a UD spokesperson.

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Smith is Dayton’s 20th MLB draft pick in program history. He is the fifth Flyer under current head coach Jayson King.

He appeared in 53 of 54 games this season for the Flyers. He set a single-season record with 38 stolen bases.

Smith was ranked No. 67 in D1Baseball’s Top 100 outfielders, the UD spokesperson said.

The Padres’ current manager is former Dayton Flyer pitcher Craig Stammen.

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