Dayton man arrested after 100 mph chase ends in crash

FRANKLIN — A 20-year-old Dayton man was arrested early yesterday morning following a multi-agency police pursuit that reached speeds more than 100 mph and ended when the suspect vehicle struck a police cruiser at a Franklin roundabout.

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Officers with the Franklin Division of Police were notified at approximately 1:43 a.m. yesterday of a pursuit involving the City of Montgomery Police Department in Hamilton County.

The vehicle traveled north on Interstate 75 with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol before entering Franklin.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper encountered the suspect vehicle traveling at more than 100 mph near State Route 63 and initiated a chase.

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The driver exited the highway at State Route 123 and entered Franklin, where Franklin police officers joined the pursuit along State Route 123.

The chase continued to the Community Park roundabout, where the vehicle circled twice before the driver attempted to drive over a curb, striking a Franklin police cruiser.

A Franklin police officer did a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Officers boxed in the vehicle and arrested Smith following a brief struggle.

Authorities confirmed that no officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assumed custody of Smith and is handling the crash investigation and related charges.