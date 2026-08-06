Dayton mayor to launch 1-on-1 meetings with constituents this weekend

DAYTON — Dayton residents will get a chance to talk one-on-one with the mayor.

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Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said in a social media post that she is launching “Constituency Days” this weekend.

It is a chance to speak with Dayton City leaders about neighborhood concerns and services, according to the social media post.

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This first meeting is Saturday, August 8. The second is August 15.

There will be five other chances:

Sept. 5

Sept. 12

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

Nov. 7

“If there’s something on your mind, I want to hear it. Your voice matters, and these conversations help shape the work we do together,” the social media post said.

Visit this website to register for a 30-minute meeting.

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