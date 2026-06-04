Dayton Metro Library executive director released from position

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees voted to release its executive director.

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The trustees voted unanimously to release Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak from his position, effective immediately, on Thursday, according to a library spokesperson.

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It’s unclear why Trzeciak was released from his position.

As a result of this move, the board appointed Rachel Gut to interim Executive Director.

“Gut brings deep institutional knowledge, steady leadership and a strong understanding of the organization’s mission, operations and service to the community,” the spokesperson said.

The board will start the process of determining the next steps for the leadership transition.

“Dayton Metro Library remains focused on serving patrons, supporting staff, and continuing the work underway across the library system,” the spokesperson said.

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